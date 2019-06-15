Liverpool fan ‘robbed’ as legit final ticket seized

MADRID: A lifelong Liverpool fan said he feels “robbed” after having his Champions League final ticket seized by a “corrupt” police officer on his way into the stadium.

Craig Skillicorn, 47, said he has not been able to properly enjoy his team’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham in Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium as he was forced to miss the game when police decided his ticket — bought through the club — was fake.

Skillicorn said he was stunned by the police’s actions and tried to prove to officers that the ticket, purchased through the club ballot, was legitimate. However, he said his protests were met with police brutality, after mounted officers struck him repeatedly about the legs.

Skillicorn’s attempts to raise a complaint with the police and UEFA have been met by silence, although Liverpool FC said it was “aware of a number of issues” experienced by supporters in Madrid. Skillicorn said his attempts to get answers from Spanish police and UEFA have yielded nothing.

A Liverpool spokesman said: “We aware of a number of issues that supporters experienced in Madrid. The club has spoken to Skillicorn earlier this week and are aware of his complaint. Our intention is to ... to understand what has happened.”