For safer shores

For an overall sustained progress, it is mandatory for Pakistan to put a strict check on religious fanaticism and religio-political parties. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government must not give any leeway to religious parties and their ilk, which have been detrimental and played havoc with the very progress of this country. The government needs to avoid and discourage a sham bubble-boom economy, as happened during the Musharraf era in the real-estate sector. The revival of sick industrial units like Pakistan Railways and the Steel Mills, through Russian intervention, must get a kick start. The government needs to take measures about the real indicators of progress and across–the-board development and not just be limited to a few sections or areas. After all it’s the stupid economy that will sail the incumbent regime to safer shores.

Abdul Ali

Rawalpindi