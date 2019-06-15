Fourth teen charged with Aird’s murder

LONDON: A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenage aspiring musician. Tashaun Aird was stabbed to death in Somerford Grove in Hackney, east London, on the evening of Wednesday May 1.

Scotland Yard said the suspect was arrested on Friday morning before being charged with murder, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. The teenager was due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the fourth teenager to be charged with the murder of the 15-year-old. Two boys aged 15 and 16 and an 18-year-old man are due to appear at the Old Bailey on July 25.

Officers were called to Somerford Grove at 8.54pm on May 1 to reports of a stabbing. Tashaun was found at the scene suffering from stab injuries and, despite the “extensive efforts” of emergency services, he died at 9.49pm. A post-mortem gave the provisional cause of death as a stab wound to the lung.