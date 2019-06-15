Three of a family die in KP roof collapse

ISLAMABAD: At least three members of a family – a man, his wife and their infant child – were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Hangu town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to the police, the roof of the house was in a dilapidated condition due to which it caved in. The bodies were handed over to the family after legal process.