Jurors not biased by rape myths, study suggests

LONDON: Most jurors are not biased by stereotypes around rape, a landmark investigation has suggested.

Research commissioned by Sir Brian Leveson QC found that the “majority” of jurors in English and Welsh courts do not believe myths such as rape cannot happen to men, or that women in provocative clothing “are asking for rape”.

The investigation, conducted with more than 500 jurors from across the country, found that “very few jurors believe the obvious myths and stereotypes”. The results from the survey, revealed by Sir Brian during a lecture in London on Friday, state that virtually no jurors believe that a woman who wears provocative clothing or goes out alone at night leaves herself vulnerable to rape.

It also found few jurors believe that a woman who sends sexually explicit images to a man has no grounds to complain about rape later on. Likewise, the vast majority do not believe that men cannot be raped, nor that rape “probably didn’t happen if there are no physical marks or bruises”. However, the research found that many jurors believe there are good reasons why someone who has been raped may be reluctant to tell anyone about it or report it to the police. Likewise, there was a consensus that “it is a hard thing to do to give evidence about a rape in court”.

The research comes after a 2018 petition to Parliament which asserted that “research shows that jurors accept commonly held rape myths resulting in many not guilty verdicts”.

Sarah Green, co-director of the End Violence Against Women coalition, which this week urged the Crown Prosecution Service to change the way it deals with sexual offence cases or face possible court action, said the research was welcome.

But she told the Press Association: “Sir Brian cites as-yet-unpublished jury research to assert that juries do not commonly believe some of the myths around rape, including that women cause or provoke rape, and that if they do not immediately report it then the allegation is not credible. “However, he goes on to reveal that the same research finds that around a third of actual jurors are not sure about the status of rape when it is not committed by a stranger — when the vast majority of actual rapes are by a known man.

“And he reports that around a third of actual jurors were unsure about a victim giving evidence without obvious signs of emotion and trauma — when in fact many rape survivors can only talk in a plain, distant and unemotional tones if required to recount the incident for strangers, in order to protect themselves.

“The attitudes underlying ideas about ‘acquaintance rape’ and how women should demonstrate that they are harmed are deeply related to the ‘myths’ Sir Brian earlier dismisses. They are deep social ideas about how women should and should not behave in order to avoid attack and in the aftermath of attack. Far from proving there are no issues with jury decision-making on rape, this unpublished research might in fact say the opposite.”