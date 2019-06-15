Nazanin begins new hunger strike in Iran jail

LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe — the British-Iranian mother jailed in Iran on spying charges — has begun a new hunger strike, her husband has said.

Richard Ratcliffe said he had received a phone call from his wife to tell him she had informed the Iranian judiciary she had stopped taking food in protest at her “unfair imprisonment”. Ratcliffe said he would also not eat for the duration of her protest.

He said his wife’s decision followed the fifth birthday of their daughter, Gabriella, who has not been allowed to leave Iran following her mother’s arrest in 2016 and is living with her grandparents. “This is something she had been threatening for a while,” Ratcliffe said. “Nazanin had vowed that if we passed Gabriella’s fifth birthday with her still inside, then she would do something — to mark to both governments that ‘enough is enough’. This really has gone on too long.”

Ratcliffe said his wife sounded “nervous, but calm” when she spoke to him from prison. “Her demand from the strike, she said, is for unconditional release. She has long been eligible for it. I do not know the response from the Iranian authorities,” he said.

He said he had previously been planning a “small event” outside the Iranian embassy in London to mark Gabriella’s birthday. “Given Nazanin’s decision, I will also begin a continual vigil in front of the Iranian embassy, perhaps occasionally joined by friends and family,” he said.

“During this vigil I will also not eat, and will continue this fast until such time as her hunger strike ends. I vowed last time that if she ever went on hunger strike again, we would not leave her to go through this ordeal alone.” Nazanin was arrested on April 3, 2016 at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport as she prepared to board a plane with Gabriella back to the UK after visiting relatives. The 40-year-old is serving a five-year sentence.

Amnesty International UK’s director Kate Allen said her plight was “truly heartbreaking”. She said: “Nazanin is a prisoner of conscience, unfairly jailed after a sham trial and subjected to all manner of torments — including months in solitary confinement and endless game-playing over whether she would receive vital medical care.” She added: “It’s shocking that it’s come to this, and we and countless people across the country fervently hope the Iranian authorities will now finally do the right thing and release Nazanin.”