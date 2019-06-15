Faryal Talpur handed over to NAB on 9-day physical remand

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur was handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a nine-day physical remand in the high-profile fake bank accounts case, Geo News reported.

On Friday, the accountability watchdog placed Talpur under house arrest days after her brother and former president Asif Ali Zardari was taken into custody by the NAB earlier this week. Talpur in an informal conversation with reporters she on Saturday, she said everyone knew these were political arrests. “I’ve faced the Musharraf era. I can face this,” she added.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the two leaders’ bail pleas in the high-profile case of allegedly money laundering through fake banks accounts. In its orders, the IHC allowed the NAB to arrest Zardari and Talpur, both of whom now have the option to appeal the order in the Supreme Court.

The NAB is investigating four cases where the former president and his sister are the prime accused. The cases pertain to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the two leaders’ private companies, allegedly, through fake bank accounts.

A day earlier, a NAB spokesman said she would be confined in her house until further orders. In a statement, he said the NAB has already ensured “preserving the honour of Talpur and the Bureau will continue to do so in future also”. He urged media to avoid speculations in fake account case.