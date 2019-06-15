Committee to investigate death of patient

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has launched an investigation into the death of a patient, who reportedly succumbed to the injuries inflicted on him due to torture by the Mental Hospital staff.

The PHC constituted a two-member committee, headed by Deputy Director (complaints).

The committee has been directed to furnish a report after carrying out an investigation at the Institute of Public Health and Services Hospital, where reportedly the patient remained under treatment during the last days of his life. The committee would fix responsibility besides presenting facts in the report.