Al-Azizia reference: NAB opposes Nawaz’s plea seeking suspension of sentence

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its written reply submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has opposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in the Al-Azizia reference.

The 13-page written response of the NAB states that according to the recent medical reports there is no recommendation of immediate surgery, as Nawaz Sharif’s health is not in danger and there is no threat to his life.

The NAB reply further states that Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking bail on medical ground doesn’t fulfil the criteria of hardship, as there is no record of a new test after the end of Nawaz’s six-week bail. The reply states that after reviewing all the evidences against Nawaz Sharif, the accountability court convicted him and awarded him imprisonment of seven years and now he cannot be acquitted by suspending his punishment. The NAB has requested the court to dismiss the Nawaz’s petition seeking bail, as it is not maintainable. It said if the appeal against punishment is fixed for hearing then the plea seeking suspension of punishment is not maintainable.

The NAB has also sent an advance copy of its written reply to counsels of Nawaz Sharif.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has set June 19 for the hearing of Nawaz’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in the Al-Azizia reference.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif’s bail petition on medical ground and permission to go abroad for medical treatment was rejected by the Supreme Court in May.

In the Al-Azizia reference, Nawaz was sentenced to seven-year imprisonment by the accountability court whereas he was acquitted in the Flagship reference.