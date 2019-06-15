close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 16, 2019

WWII American bomb defused in central Berlin

World

AFP
June 16, 2019

BERLIN: A 100-kilogramme (220-pound) US World War II bomb was defused overnight near Berlin´s central hub of Alexanderplatz, police said Saturday. Police evacuated some 3,000 people from the area on Friday and cordoned it off after the bomb was discovered near a large shopping complex. The evacuation zone covered parts of the shopping centre, and several trains were also suspended during the operation. The US bomb was found at a depth of about three metres (10 feet) and had an intact detonator, police said. “The detonator was successfully destroyed. We are lifting the restrictions in stages. You can return to your apartments soon,” the Berlin police said on Twitter. Nearly 75 years after the end of the Second World War, Germany is still littered with bombs and other unexploded ordnance. Experts have said that some 3,000 devices still remain in the German capital´s subsoil. Alexanderplatz is one of Berlin´s busiest areas, with dozens of shops and residences located near the square that is home to the city´s iconic TV tower. Berlin was heavily bombed by the Allied forces in the spring of 1945 with a third of its houses destroyed and tens of thousands killed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World