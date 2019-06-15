US unhappy about UN counterterror envoy’s Xinjiang visit

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday lodged a protest with the United Nations over what it called a “highly inappropriate” visit by its counterterrorism czar to China’s restive Xinjiang region, saying it could serve to legitimize Beijing´s crackdown on Muslim minorities.

The world body said Thursday that Vladimir Voronkov, the under-secretary general for counterterrorism, was on a visit to China. UN sources said that trip included a stop in Xinjiang.

Chinese authorities have placed an estimated one million people, mostly ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, in internment camps, which Beijing downplays as “vocational education centers” needed to combat extremism.

US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan called UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday to express his “deep concerns,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

“Such a visit is highly inappropriate in view of the unprecedented repression campaign underway in Xinjiang against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Muslims,” the statement said.

Sullivan told Guterres that “Beijing continues to paint its repressive campaign against Uighurs and other Muslims as legitimate counterterrorism efforts when it is not,” the spokeswoman added.

“The UN´s topmost counterterrorism official is putting at risk the UN´s reputation and credibility on counterterrorism and human rights by lending credence to these false claims.”

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet asked Beijing in December for permission to carry out a fact-finding mission in Xinjiang, but has been left waiting.

On Thursday, China´s new ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Chen Xu, said the UN high commissioner for human rights would visit when “we can find a time which is convenient to both sides.”

Biden, Sanders to face off as 1st Democratic debate line-up set: The Democratic Party on Friday announced its line-ups for the debut debate of the 2020 presidential cycle — a crowded, two-night affair that will see frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders square off in a highly anticipated match-up.

Twenty Democrats will take the stage in prime time on June 26 and 27 in Miami — in two groups of 10 — as they battle to become the nominee who will challenge President Donald Trump for the White House next year.

Former US vice president Biden, the unequivocal frontrunner, and liberal senator Sanders, who is polling in second, will be among 10 candidates sharing the stage on the second night.

They will be joined by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has surged from obscurity into fourth place in early polling, and fifth place Senator Kamala Harris, who launched her campaign to strong buzz but has struggled to maintain momentum.

That leaves liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is polling in third place and whose star has risen recently, as the clear headliner on the first night.

Her primary on-stage rivals will be ex-congressman Beto O´Rourke and Senator Cory Booker.

With the opening debate now set, the political stakes of the primary race were becoming clearer.

Warren squares off against several lower-polling rivals scrambling for a breakout moment.

Joining her will be New York Mayor Bill de Blasio; former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro, the only Latino in the 2020 race; former congressman John Delaney; congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard; Washington Governor Jay Inslee; Senator Amy Klobuchar; and congressman Tim Ryan.

But the second night´s broadcast may ultimately score more eyeballs given it features the lion´s share of popular candidates.

In addition to the top-tier candidates, Day 2 will include Senator Michael Bennet; Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, congressman Eric Swalwell; best-selling author on spirituality Marianne Williamson; and technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The debates will give unprecedented public exposure for candidates like Williamson and Yang, who are new to the political realm. Yang, a 44-year-old Asian-American, has proposed a Universal Basic Income of $1,000 per month for every American adult to help address the growing threat of automation.