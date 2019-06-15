Doha Workers Cricket Cup from 20th

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Doha Workers Cricket Cup 2019 will get under way at MiC Sports Complex OMasaeed Qatar from June 20, 2019. According to information made available here the opening match will be played between Fugro Qatar and QAFCO cricket teams. The final match of grand tournament will be played on July 26.

The organisers, however, arranged a grand opening and draws ceremony of the event at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) on Saturday. Furqan Ahmed Paracha was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Besides a large number of cricket enthusiasts, the draws ceremony was also attended by captains and managers of all participating teams.

As many as 16 leading cricket teams of Qatar are participating in the mega event being sponsored by Qatar National Tourism Council and organized under the aegis of Q Sports Qatar. A 4-member Tournament Committee has been announced to conduct the event smoothly.

The committee is comprised of: Lucian (Project Manager), Brendan (Project Director), Abdul Rehman (Coordinator) and Asghar Bhatti (Technical Head). Timothy, Jabbar and Amjad Khan will be the officials of the tournament.

The 16 participating teams are: Amwaj, Banana Island Resort, CCC (Consolidated Contractors Company), Dandy Co. Ltd, Delta Corporation Qatar, DicoTech, Europcar, Fugro Qatar, G4S Security Qatar, Jaidah Motors Qatar, Lemax Qatar, Nakheel Landscapes, NCTES (New Centre Trading and Engineering Services), Pallonji Qatar, QAFCO and QDVC Qatar.