Woodland eyes major breakthrough at US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, United States: Gary Woodland, who couldn’t muster a top-10 finish in his first 27 major championship appearances, takes a two-stroke lead into the weekend at Pebble Beach eyeing a US Open title that once seemed all but impossible.

The 35-year-old American, ranked 25th in the world, is a three-time winner on the US PGA Tour, but no one’s ever been tempted to tag him with the “best-player-never-to-win-a-major” label. He admitted it once rankled to be known only for his booming drives, and says it’s improvements in his short game and his putting that have seen him contend at the PGA Championship the past two years and, now, on an iconic US Open course.

Woodland had six birdies without a bogey in a 65 to match the best US Open round ever shot at Pebble Beach, achieved first by Tiger Woods in 2000 and matched by England’s Justin Rose on Thursday. Woodland’s nine-under par total was one stroke better than Woods posted on the way to his crushing 15-shot triumph in 2000. —AFP