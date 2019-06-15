Quartararo takes Catalan Moto GP pole

MONTMELO, Spain: French Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo edged world champion and hometown favourite Marc Marquez of Honda to grab pole position for the Catalan MotoGP on Saturday, just 10 days after undergoing surgery on his arm.

It was Quartararo’s second pole of the season and came after he dominated the first two free practices for Sunday’s race where Marquez wants to snap a five-year winless streak in his home region.

Joining the pair on the front row is another Spaniard, Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales.

Marquez, who last won at the Montmelo circuit in 2014, leads the world championship rankings ahead of this seventh GP with 115 points, Italy’s Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso, who is on the second row Sunday in sixth, in second on 103.

The 20-year-old pole sitter is way off in the rankings and only had surgery on his right arm 10 days ago, opting for an operation now rather than waiting for the forthcoming summer break.

“We’re on pole again, it’s fantastic. I was wondering what condition I’d be in after the surgery but I love this circuit,” said Quartararo, whose other pole this season came at Jerez and is bidding to end France’s 20-year wait for a win in the competition.

Marquez was also pleased with his front row berth.

“We’ve been struggling all weekend but got things together at the right moment,” he said. French fans have been waiting for a win since 1999 when Regis Laconi won at Valencia on a Yamaha.

The competition also celebrates 70 years this weekend since its first race, the Tourist Trophy of the Isle of Man. It was held on June 13, 1949 and won by Britain’s Freddie Frith. —AFP