Samiullah, Aryaan excel in All-Punjab Swimming

Our correspondent

LAHORE: All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship concluded here at Gujrat Gymkhana Club on Saturday.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was the chief guest on this occasion. Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Dr Khurram Shahzad, Secretary Gymkhana Gujrat Ahmed Hasan Mattoo, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Tournament Director Shahid Faqeer Virk and senior journalist Sufi Haroon were also present on this occasion.

M Samiullah of NHS stole the show with four gold medals in Under-16 age group category. Aryaan Khawar of SICAS, who clinched four gold medals, was also declared best swimmer in Under-10 catgory.

In Under-18 age group, Dawood Ashraf of NHS was adjudged best swimmer for outstanding performance. He also bagged three gold medals. Sadeed Ahmed of NHS captured two gold medals in Under-14 swimming competitions and was declared prominent performer. In Under-12 age group category, Samaan Khawar and Faateh Siddique shared the honours for their brilliant performances in the pool. Takling to media, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar announced to conduct 15-day summer swimming camp at Punjab Int’l Swimming Complex in Nishtar Park Sports Complex. “The top performers of All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship will be given top standard training during the summer camp at this great venue”.

Answering a question, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said: “We will send extraordinary performers abroad for world class training and exposure. Our target is to prepare our swimmers for top international events like Olympics, Asian Games, SAF Games and Islamic Games etc”.

Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Dr Khurram Shahzad, on this occasion lauded the prominent role of DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar for the promotion of sports in the province.

The swimmers of Beaconhouse School Lahore, Root International, Lahore, Crescent Model High School, Lahore, Nasir High School, Chiniot, Govt High School Sialkot, Quaid-e-Azam Public School, Gujranwala, Brightway School, Lahore and DPS Gujranwala offered excellent performances in the championship.

Following are the results:

50m butterfly (U-12): Faateh Sadiq (38.90), Aman (40.5), Awais (41.92)

50m backstroke (U-16): M saiullah (40.24), Haseeb Ch (42.34), Sameed Tahir (44.72)

50m butterfly (U-18): Dawood (31.41), Ali Raza (32.28), Zeeshan (39.76)

50m butterfly (U-14): Afnan Zafar (38.56), Qaim (44.72), Sadeed Ahmed (47.97)

50m butterfly (U-16): M Samiullah (36.11), Sameed (38.59), Ghulam Murtaza (38.75)

50m butterfly (U-10): Aryan Khawar, Abdul Rehman, Saif ul Islam

50m backstroke (U-14): Sadeed, Qaim butt, Afnan Zafar.