‘All athletes to be given full chance to excel in National Games’

Alam Zeb Safi

KARACHI: Both Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and organising committee of the 33rd National Games have shown their commitment that no athlete would be suffered and all would be given an opportunity to showcase their talent in the biennial spectacle which will be hosted by Khyer Pakhtunkhwa from October 26 to November 1.

“Neither the POA nor we, the organisers, want any athlete to suffer,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association’s President Syed Aqil Shah told ‘The News’ after a series of meetings regarding the National Games in Lahore on Friday and Saturday.

Aqil said that the actual issue was of the three federations including judo, cycling and athletics whose provincial bodies were not affiliated with the relevant provincial Olympic associations.

“As president of the organizing committee I will also try to reach to these federations in order to find out ways so that the players of these disciplines could not suffer,” Shah said.

Meanwhile the POA Secretary General Khalid Mehmood told this correspondent that top-notch effort would be made to reach to a reconciliation with these federations.“From the next week work will start on this matter. The mediation and constitution committees would work and reconcile the things till July 31 so that the athletes could not suffer,” Khalid said. “If no positive result came then the competitions in these disciplines will be held under the banner of POA,” Khalid said.

When asked about football matter Khalid said that they would seek an input from FIFA and according to its advice football’s fate would be decided for the National Games.

A fact-finding mission of FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had visited Lahore last month and had interviewed all parties concerned. As per procedure the fact-finding mission would submit its report with the FIFA Member Associations Committee and then the said committee would forward its recommendations to the FIFA Council which will meet in the last week of October.

On Friday the meeting of the POA Sports Commission was held at the Olympic House in Lahore which was chaired by Aqil Shah, who is also the president of the organizing committee of National Games. However as discussion over certain matters had not been completed so the meeting was resumed at 11am on Saturday. This was followed by the meeting with the presidents and secretaries of federations and top officials of various units of the POA. “Every matter of National Games was discussed in length,” Aqil Shah said. He said that on July 17 a meeting of the KP Olympic Association and Sports Directorate of KP would be held in Peshawar which would dispose of several matters.

“Almost 98 per cent of venues have been finalised,” said Aqil, also a former KP sports minister.

Shah said that the coming National Games would be the biggest in the history, adding, women for the first time would be featuring in 21 disciplines.

Competitions will be held in 31 disciplines, which also include the pending disciplines whose fate is yet to be decided. Keeping under consideration the International Olympic Committee (IOC) charter women are being given due representation in the country’s biggest extravaganza.

Afghanistan is also being invited to feature in the Games which were shifted in April from Quetta to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Each province would field 400-member contingents with the departments to field upto 500-member contingents.