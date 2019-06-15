LRC hosts race in honour of Shaheed Captain Arif Ullah today

LAHORE: A Cup race is being organised by the Lahore Race Club (LRC) on Sunday in honour of Captain Arif Ullah who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan while another six Khyber plate races are among the features of this 7th day summer meeting 2019 on June 16.

The Captain Arif Ullah Shaheed Cup has eight participants and from among them One Four Seven is believed to be the best bet for win with tough competition going to be extended to it from Jabbar Prince and Khan Jan in this 1200 metres stretch while all the other races are of a miles run.

The opening race of the Khyber Plate in Class-V and Division-V is a maiden run of the field of 10 horses which are Khurram The Great, Lovely Poma, Princess Poma, Lucky Rajoo, Ravi Choice, Again Dil Wali, Dancing Beauty, Great Queen, Golden Stamp and Mohni Queen. For being the first timers on the field there is no favourite and theirs’ this run would set their handicap for the future course.

In the second race favourite for win is Nice Moon, place Bau Jee and fluke Accu Check while others in the run are Noor-e-Sehar, Raees, Beach Beauty, Good Action, Pin Point, Lovey Dovey, True Man and Casino Boy.

In the third race favourite for win is Helena, place King Queen and fluke Nice One while others in the run are Double Action, Anmole One, Lucky Time and Asim Prince.

In the fourth race favourite for win is Sweet Golden, place Lahori Sayeen and fluke Neeli De Malika while others in the run are Turab Prince, Maradona, Punjabi Munda, Jan-e-Fida, KFK Princess, Shan-e-Kakrali and Best Terms.

In the fifth race favourite for win is Jharra, place Mehrbani and fluke Abbas Princess while others in the run are, Sarai Norang, Thal Da Badshah, User, Miss Mohni Road and Big Foot.

In the sixth race favourite for win is, place and fluke while others in the run are Wali Choice, Miss Bulbul, Sea Horse, Prince Albert, Abdullah Princess and Golden Beauty.

In the seventh Captain Arif Ullah Shaheed Cup race favourite for win is One Four Seven, place Jabbar Prince and fluke Khan Jan while others in the run are Goldee, Sparking, Lorenzo, Gondal Prince and Hidden Princess.