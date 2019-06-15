PFB chief visits Rashidabad school

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Ali Shah visited Sargodhian Spirit Trust Public School Rashidabad in Hyderabad during his visit to Sindh.

Fakhar Amir Kazmi, Legal Advisor PFB and Perwaiz Ahmad Sheikh, President Hyderabad Baseball Association, also accompanied him in the said visit. Fakahr Shah keenly observed the sports facilities in the school and had a brief talk with the Sports Manager relating to the improvement of sports facilities. Shah appreciated the facilities as the sports infrastructure was up-to-date. Any level baseball event can be organized at the school. The best facilities of Hostel are also available for the players. There are separate sections for Deaf and Blind children, where they are given education along with the training of the baseball and other sports. Students from all over the Pakistan take admission in the school in large numbers which makes it possible to produce good players from the said school.

Shah expressed that Federation is keen to organizing National Inter-School and National Women Baseball Championships in Sindh. He added that after the meeting with Muhammad Mohsin Khan President Sindh Baseball Association/Senior Vice President Pakistan Federation Baseball Federation will announce the dates and venue of the championships.

The principal of the School Air Commodore (retd) Nayyer Qayum Khawaja (Sitara-e-Imtiaz Military) assured his best cooperation for organizing any baseball event in the school with the best available arrangements.

Director Sports Deedar Ali Khoso and baseball coach Zaheer-ud-Din Magsi were also present on the occasion.