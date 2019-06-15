close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2019

Students deserve equal opportunities in sports: Umer

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2019

LAHORE: Advisor to Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Umer Farooq has stressed the need of the initiation of sports activities under government supervision in schools and educational institutes.

He pointed out that his leadership is determined to provide every kind of support to the students of madaras and further develop their character on sports field. He further stated that these students are an important sect of society who should also be given equal and rightful opportunities in education as well as sports.

He pointed out these students were neglected by the previous governments but his government is giving due attention to their grooming. Besides, he said a policy is being formulated to also give equal sporting facilities to girl students. He also suggested conduct of a marathon race to develop a soft image of the country by also inviting foreign athletes. he said every possible step is being devised to develop a sports culture in society.

More From Sports