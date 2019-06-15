Fans have high hopes from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Fans expect nothing less than hundred percent efforts from each and every member of playing XI the greenshirts would field in a crunch match against India at Old Trafford (Manchester) Sunday.

As unprecedented preparations from Pakistan fans are being given final touches to watch mother of all matches, majority feel that it is time for Safraz’s man to raise the level of their game to new heights. “We expect nothing less than hundred percent from each and every Pakistan player playing in the match that virtually has taken do or die value. While India can afford losing the match against Pakistan, we have no other option but to win. Besides that this match is against India and as such there is a real need to beat them and stamp our authority,” Faisal Suleman who plans to watch the match at a Mall Cinema in Islamabad where special arrangements are made to telecast the match live, said.

Otherwise reluctant to play against Pakistan in bilateral series, India yet again gets ready to face archrivals neighbouring country in what expected to be a mouth-watering clash at Old Trafford.

“I am surprised at the Indian Board double standard. I was expecting India to forfeit the World Cup match as they don’t want to play against us. When it comes to bilateral series, Indians have other rules and when it comes to playing for points and a place in the semi-finals, suddenly Indians starts looking differently. We must play to our potential to repeat performance we have shown two years back in the Champions Trophy final,” Asif Hasan, a club cricketer said.

No less than a billion fans on either side of the border and living across the globe are expecting the best from their respective players with no one willing to comprehend their players do not have winning ingredients in them. Hasan Nawaz, Islamabad under-19 player said that Pakistan’s overwhelming success at The Oval two years back was enough to put Indians under pressure. “I think that was a telling blow for India. The last one-day we played against India in England was enough to prove that greenshirts is a better outfit. That defeat pressure would continue to haunt India. I think India would be under pressure going into Sunday match against Pakistan.” Fans believe that Pakistan have the ability to raise the level of the game when it comes to playing against India.

“Pakistan is a sort of team that can raise the level of the game when experts start writing them off. I am hopeful on Sunday every member the team would be at his best,” he said.

In all, both teams have played 131 one-day international matches so far with Pakistan having won 73 and losing 54 in the process. Four of the matches ended up with no results. India however have upper hand when it comes to playing in ICC or ACC tournaments. India never have lost against Pakistan in a World Cup match winning all six matches both teams have played so far. India have won World Cup twice and Pakistan have the honour of winning the World Cup once. “We may not have won World Cup match against India. But this is new ground, new occasion and I am hopeful results would be different,” Abid Ali, a local club cricket said.

Meanwhile, giant screens at two Malls in Islamabad and at F-9 Park has been raised for local fans to see the action live.

Majority of the locals however are more interested in arranging small gathering at home at enjoy the match.