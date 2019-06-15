close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
India WC clash puts Pak team staff jobs in danger

Sports

ISLAMABAD: The match on Sunday between Pakistan and India is important for many reasons - in all probability the result of the match will determine the future of almost the entire staff associated with the national team selection, preparation and running.

Be it a head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mehmood, batting coach Grant Flower, fielding coach Grant Bradburn, chief selector Inzamamul Haq or even captain Sarfraz Ahmad, the result on Sunday would determine their future association with national team.

Victory on Sunday at one hand would give Pakistan a new lease of life in the World Cup at other it would give all these officials a license to boost their association and achievements for Pakistan.

The win would also leave the World Cup open as any team for the top five would then be in a position to move on to the semis.

The loss would mean curtains for Pakistan as even a victory in the next four remaining outings possibly would not be enough to earn them a place in the knock out stage.

With Australia, New Zealand, India and England already looking in threatening mood, snatching a place in the semi-finals from them would possibly be an arduous job.

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani on numerous occasions had made it clear that all the major decisions would be taken at the end of the World Cup.

Definitely, an early exit by Pakistan would means curtains for all those associated with selection, preparation and running of the team.

