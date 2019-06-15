Brooke shoots consecutive 64s to lead Meijer golf

LOS ANGELES: Canada’s Brooke Henderson picked up right where she left off by firing her second straight 64 on Friday to grab a three-shot lead in the weather hit Meijer Classic which was suspended due to darkness.

The 21-year-old former tournament winner played 30 holes on Friday after rainstorms forced a seven hour delay during Thursday’s opening round. She played 12 holes in the morning to complete her first round of eight under and a one-stroke lead at the Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In the afternoon she rolled in nine birdies and one bogey for back to back 64s which extended her clubhouse lead to three strokes over second place Brittany Altomare, who shot a second round 65.

Henderson, who won the 2016 Women’s PGA Championship, finished with a two round total of 16-under 128.

Altomare was alone in second with a 13-under 131, followed by fellow American Jennifer Kupcho, who shot two straight 67s to reach 10-under. The second round was suspended because of darkness with about two dozen players still on the course.

Henderson’s opening round included a hole-in-one on the par-three 15th which she aced just before Thursday’s round was halted.It was one of three hole in ones on 15 with the other two coming from Mariajo Uribe on Thursday and Hara Nomura on Friday. Henderson is hoping a victory this week which would give her a ninth title and sole possession of the all-time Canadian win record. Former Masters winner Mike Weir and George Knudson both have eight PGA Tour titles. Sandra Post also had eight career wins on the LPGA.