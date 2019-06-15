Brathwaite reprimanded for showing dissent

LONDON: West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has received an official reprimand for showing dissent during the World Cup match against England in Southampton.

The incident occurred when Brathwaite was given out for 14 towards the end of the West Indies innings on Friday.

The breach of level one of the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct means the 30-year-old also received one demerit point.

He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee David Boon, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level one breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.