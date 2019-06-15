close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2019

LCCI urges to rethink budgets

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the national and provincial assemblies to take remedial measures through quick consultation with the business community well before the approval of the federal and provincial budgets for the financial year 2019-20.

LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, who had earlier called the federal budget a balanced document, said “We have to rethink on some aspects of federal and provincial budgets to generate economic opportunities.”

They said that rectification in federal and provincial budgets could be made without harming the government’s endeavours of economic revival. These remedies would be equally beneficial for the government and the private sector.

About Punjab Budget, the LCCI office-bearers said that more allocation was needed in Public Sector Development Programme. There was time till the budget was approved. “Punjab government has Rs200 to Rs300 billion surplus and some part of it should be added to the PSDP,” they added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business