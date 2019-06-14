close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

Faryal arrested on cases filed during PML-N govt: Murad

National

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s Zardari’s news conference, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that Faryal Talpur was held for her involvement in the fake account cases filed during the PML-N government.

Reacting to Bilawal’s news conference, he pointed out that Faryal Talpur was not arrested in any political case. He charged that accidental Chairman Bilawal Zardari was confused, instead of commenting on his aunt’s arrest by the NAB, he was pre-occupied by the budget. Murad Saeed said that the accidental chairman, his father and his aunt failed to defend themselves in the corruption cases and instead of throwing tantrums at the state institutions, the accidental chairman should come clean before the nation for the financial crimes he and his peers committed.

