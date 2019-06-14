Elders resent shifting of school

PESHAWAR: The members of the Essakhel tribe in Mohmand district on Friday asked the government to take notice of the shifting of the Government Middle School, Baizai. Speaking at a news conference here, the elders, including Ihsanullah, Malik Awal Din, Malik Ali, Malik Amir Said, Malik Jan Said and others said the residents of the far-flung Baizai had donated land for the construction of the school. They said that some people were now making efforts to shift the school to another location which would deprive more than 200 students of education.