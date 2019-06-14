MPs cricket squad selected: Pakistan-India match to be stimulating

ISLAMABAD: A 22-member squad to represent Pakistan in the Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup (IPCWC) to be held in Britain on July 8-15 has been selected with the domination of federal and provincial lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Speaker Asad Qaisar will be honorary members of the team, a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat said.

Side by side, the matches between the national team of Pakistan and India in the world cup, the encounter between their MPs squads will be interesting, engaging attention.

Besides Pakistan, parliamentary cricket teams of India, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will take part in this world cup.

Team coach Ayaz Akbar, team manager Shehryar Khan and team assistants Mazhar Ali and Abrar Haidar will accompany the squad.

Two federal cabinet members--Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Minister of State for States & Frontier Regions with the additional charge of Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan—were also selected.

Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, son of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has been nominated as the captain of the team while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of the National Assembly Ali Zahid is the vice-captain. PTI MP from Jhang Ameer Sultan will be the wicket keeper.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasi Suri and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman also figure in the team.

Imran Khattak, Sadaqat Abbasi, Mujahid Ali, Ataullah Khan and Shahid Khattak are other PTI members of the team.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is represented by two brothers Murtaza Mahmood and Mustafa Mahmood and Naveed Dero.

Besides vice captain Ali Zahid, Senator Agha Shazaib Durrani belongs to the PML-N.

There are also provincial legislators, including Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Mohammad Bakhsh, Mobeen Khilgi, Abbas Jaffri and Ahmed Kundi.

A total of 47 MNAs of different parliamentary parties tried to get a place in the team.

The British parliamentary cricket team is hosting the event on the sidelines of the Cricket World Cup. Some time back, the British team approached Speaker Asad Qaisar to send the squad. He asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make the selection. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named Mudassir Nazar, Director, Academies, to coordinate the effort. The speaker named Zain Qureshi as the coordinator.

The Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad provided the facilities for practice and training to the aspirants for at least one month.

The selectors faced political pulls and pressures from different sides for inclusion of different lawmakers in the team. However, they tried to pick up a professional team.