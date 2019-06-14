Is cricket just a game to 220 million Pakistanis?

Once again Team Pakistan isn’t doing well in the 12th Cricket World Cup — sometimes the luck has not been on their side, sometimes the unsettled English weather has impacted their result and at times their canons have not been firing good enough. The round robin format, perhaps, is not working well for them either.

After four on-the-trot lamentable capitulations at the hands of Team England in the bilateral series before the World Cup, Sarfaraz XI lost their first tournament game against the West Indies. Team Pakistan did well against one of the fiercest opponents — England — but then came the rain and washed away possible two points against a weaker Sri Lankan team.

The 220 million ardent Pakistani cricket fans led by one of the world’s all-time great cricketers — Prime Minister Imran Khan, who won the 1992 World Cup for Pakistan Down Under — focused their expectations on winning against the Aussies, who were easily beaten by Team India only four days ago. The victory against Pakistan proved Shane Warne’s point that “every Australian player’s goal is to play and win for Australia”.

A country led by a visionary cricketer, who re-wrote the international cricket rules by introducing neutral umpires — and now as Prime Minister of Pakistan is fully determined to eliminate corruption in the country — must have been disappointed after Sarfaraz XI’s dismal performance last Tuesday. The one-and-a-half million Pakistani expats living in Britain felt absolutely woebegone when an ostensible triumph turned sore as a defeat.

The hundreds of millions of Pakistani cricket fans are asking several questions from the Pakistan team management and players for a rather shambolic display at Taunton, Somerset. They are questioning the level of our team’s selection, thought-process, training and indoctrination. And more importantly — Team Pakistan’s performance in the context of the ongoing socio-economic, political and security situation in the country already affecting the national morale.

It’s time we asked the PCB leadership and management whether cricket is just a game or a contextual factor impacting the morale of perennially unemployed and increasingly despondent Pakistani youth.

Today, Ehsan Mani, Mickey Arthur, Inzamamul Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed cannot get away with the liability of repeated shellacking, saying “it’s just a game, we’ll do better in the next match”.

Sir Garfield Sobers once commented, “Cricket is a game full of excitement because the cricket-lovers follow this game full of decent principles and rules that look good only when we’re winning.”

Let’s take the example of our team’s most recent performance against the Aussies — some post-event lessons for Pakistan team manager, coach, selectors and the skipper.

Pakistan should have batted first and put 340-350 on the board to put pressure on the top four Aussie batsmen in the run chase. Conversely, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan should have played this game. As quality spinners, they could contain the Aussie batsmen, giving under 60 runs each in their 10-over quotas. This could have averted Shaheen Shah Afridi’s 74 runs and erratic/lavish bowling by Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

That means that the Aussies, even if batting first, could have been restricted to 260-280 runs — and they didn’t play full 50 overs, too.

Shadab, opening the bowling with Mohammad Amir (like they did against England), could have picked up Aaron Finch’s precious wicket, and Imad’s left-arm ‘pushies’ could have rattled David Warner as he batted doggedly against India.

With regard to batting, Imad and Shadab could have added 20 runs each (35-40 runs to the total) to avert what Asif, Amir and Shaheen Afridi underachieved with the bat. Also, Imad and Shadab are better fielders too. They could have taken catches and saved 10-15 runs in the field.

And poor Sarfaraz was, as usual, without a game plan — right from winning the toss to reading the game, field placing and switching bowlers at the right times.

Richie Benaud had good logic in saying, “A cricket captain is a hero till the time he is winning.” Sarfaraz needs to learn how to be the ‘organiser of victories’, just like our national cricket hero, the great Imran Khan.

Let’s look ahead — on Sunday, June 16 — at Old Trafford in Manchester, Pakistan are playing against arch-rivals India, a team that despite being a bit stronger than Pakistan is always reluctant to play a bilateral series due to ludicrous reasons. As per the weather forecast for the next few days, this game will also be threatened by rain. There’s a likelihood this match will be rained off — as a result of that giving one point each to both teams.

If the game goes ahead, it will be the most important and intensively sensational clash of the entire tournament.

So, what should be the playing strategy for Arthur, Inzamam and Sarfaraz to win this crucial game?

They must:

1. Include three seamers — Amir, Hasan, and Wahab — and two spinners — Shadab and Imad.

2. If Sarfaraz wins the toss, field first. Amir, Wahab and Hasan can exploit moisture in the air and slow/wet outfield. With early breakthroughs — Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli — inside the first 15 overs with under 70-80 runs on the board — MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav will come under pressure to score and maintain a run-rate above 5 runs per over.

3. Pakistan must restrict India to 250 runs. Pakistan cannot chase down 300 plus against India.

4. Sarfaraz must do smart field-placing and bowlers must bowl according to the fielders placed.

5. The skipper must switch his bowlers at regular but appropriate intervals.

6. The captain must sit down with Mickey Arthur before start of the game and work out the situation if the D/L rule applies at some stage.

7. While batting — whether first or second — Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam and Imamul Haq must watch Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s out-swingers, short-balls and slow deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah is bowling in good rhythm. The top five Pakistani batsmen must watch his out-swingers, especially when he cuts his pace to 80mph (as Praveen Kumar and Ashish Nehra did to them in the 2011 World Cup).

8. Batsmen must keep watching after every ball where the Indian fielders are placed or moved strategically. No more flamboyant selection of shots as Fakhar, Babar and Hafeez did against the Aussie bowlers. Remember, Old Trafford has huge boundaries.

9. Indian spinners — left-arm china man Kuldeep Yadav, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and off-break bowler Kedar Jadhav — may cause problems for Pakistan’s top five/six batsmen. For quality fielding, batting and spin-bowling, India might include Ravindra Jadeja and drop Yadav or Jadhav.

10. If asked to bat first, Pakistan must use the first 10 overs intelligently — with 70 plus on the board and not losing more than one wicket. Pakistan must bat like they did against England and post 350 plus on the board, which will be difficult for India to chase down.

The writer is playing Surrey League cricket for over 25 years, has written Strategic Plan for the PCB and writes regular comments on international cricket