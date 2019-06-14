India are bookies’ favourites

ISLAMABAD: The bookmakers have billed India as overwhelming favourites, rating them 80 percent likely winners against Pakistan in a crucial World Cup match to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

Early news emerging from the bookies’ den in India and Dubai revealed that India are rated as firm favourites to win against Pakistan and to stay unbeaten in the tournament.

“India are rated as 5-1 favourites, meaning if anyone puts one rupee on Pakistan he would get Rs3 in case of Greenshirts’ win.

“On the other hand, India’s victory would fetch only 40 paisas on a rupee, meaning bookies feel that India win is almost certain,” a source told ‘The News’ from UAE.

He said that Indian victory against Australia has made them front-runners in the competition while Pakistan’s loss against the same opposition made them relatively weaker opposition going into Sunday’s match.

“India go into the Pakistan match with a clean sheet. They won two while their third match against New Zealand was washed out. On the other hand, Pakistan have lost two of the four matches, winning one and got one point from the washout against Sri Lanka,” he said.

The source ruled out any big change in the rates in the run-up to the match.

When it comes to Pakistan-India clash and that too in a World Cup, bookmakers get busier in receiving bets. Though it is illegal to place bets in Pakistan, the mafia operates using underground connections.

“Chances are that bookies throughout the world will deal with unprecedented bets for the showdown. There are two days left for the match so I can’t say at this point of time as what would be the final estimate,” the source said.

Although India were also overwhelming favourite for the Champions Trophy final two years back at the Oval, Pakistan raised the level of their game to win the title.