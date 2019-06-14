Saudi Arabia repatriates Lankans linked to Easter attacks

COLOMBO: Five Sri Lankans wanted in connection with the Easter bombings were arrested in Saudi Arabia and repatriated Friday, police said.

Correcting his earlier statement that the men were seized in Dubai, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the suspects were taken into custody in the Saudi city of Jeddah. Among them was Mohamed Milhan, a senior leader of the National Thowheeth Jama´ath (NTJ) extremist group, which was held responsible for the April 21 bombings, Gunasekera said. Milhan was also wanted in connection with the November killing of two police constables in the east of the island where NTJ leader Zahran Hashim had his base. "A team of Criminal Investigations Department officers brought the suspects back to Sri Lanka this morning," Gunasekera said. No further details were immediately available.

This is the second time suspects have been arrested abroad in connection with the attacks against three churches and three luxury hotels in the country, which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Last month, army chief Mahesh Senanayake said two suspects were arrested in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. He did not disclose the nationalities of the suspects, but official sources said they were Sri Lankans.

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested just over 100 people who had links with the NTJ and its leader Hashim who was one of two suicide bombers who attacked the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo.