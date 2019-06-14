Centre of Pakistan Studies launched in Kunming

BEIJING: A Centre of Pakistan studies was launched at the Chinese city of Kunming to promote education and awareness about the importance of Sino-Pak bilateral ties in achieving peace and prosperity in the region.

The opening ceremony of the Center was held on the occasion of annual meeting of 7th China - South and Southeast Asia Think-Tank Forum this week. During the meeting, Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood, Consul at Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu and Chinese officials from Publicity Department of Yunnan Provincial Party Committee of the CPC, and the Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences unveiled the plaque for Centre.

Themed “Join Hands for a Shared Future - Construction of a Community of Shared Future between China - South and Southeast Asia”, the Forum’s meeting attracted more than 200 experts, scholars and politicians from 19 countries and international institutions including China, South and Southeast Asian countries.

Zhao Qi, secretary general of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said at the opening ceremony that this forum would further promote exchanges between China - South and Southeast Asian countries, improve understanding and communication, and provide rich ideological and intellectual support for the construction of Belt and Road, as well as the Community of shared future between China - South and Southeast Asia.