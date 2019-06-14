Rs 45.5 billion for health in Punjab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab government’s maiden budget in health sector under the Annual Development Programme (ADP-2019-20) has seen a reduction of 10.56 per cent as compared to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government’s last budget for 2017-18, although it registered 29.67 per cent increase from last year’s budget of 2018-19 presented during a transitional phase seeing off PMLN’s government in the province.

The Punjab government, in its ADP 2019-20 for health sector presented on Friday, has allocated Rs 45.5 billion as combined budget for health’s bifurcated departments, for next financial year beginning from July 1, 2019.

The allocation for health sector for the next financial year is, though, Rs 13.5 billion more than last year’s allocation of Rs 32 billion during the transitional phase ending on June 30, 2019, but it falls Rs 4.808 billion short of PML-N’s last budget of Rs 50.308 billion for health sector for the fiscal year 2017-18.

Although, last year’s development budget 2018-19 for the health sector registered a cut of a whopping Rs 18.308 billion from its previous year’s ADP-2017-18, it recovered to a considerable extent with an addition of Rs 13.5 billion. Yet, it clearly indicates that health sector’s budget in Punjab has suffered a substantial cut of 10.56 per cent in comparison with penultimate year’s budget, and the impact of the next year’s development programme is slated to reduce further in the face of record currency devaluation and considerable hike in inflation.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government’s axe also falls on annual development budget of Punjab Emergency Service having a premier ambulance service Rescue-1122 with 42.85 per cent cut in its last year’s budget from Rs 1.4 billion in 2018-19 to Rs 800 million for the upcoming budget for financial year of 2019-20.

In this regard, Punjab’s PTI government reduced 63.63 per cent development budget of PES of Rs 800 million in its first budget for the fiscal year of 2019-20 from the PML-N’s last budget of Rs 2.2 billion for financial year 2017-18. Therefore, the budget for emergency rescue, ambulance and fire-brigade service has registered further decrease of Rs 42.85 per cent from last year’s budget of Rs 1.4 billion during the transitional phase for 2018-19, which was already 36.36 per cent less than allocation of Rs 2.2 billion during penultimate year.

The Punjab government is committed to its vision of “providing universal healthcare and building a healthy community with easy access to affordable and quality healthcare”. Primary and Secondary Healthcare is focused on delivering quality healthcare and family planning services through an efficient and effective service delivery system that is accessible, equitable, affordable and sustainable.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education believes that tertiary healthcare in Punjab is confronted with serious issues of inadequate number of health professionals and less number of health facilities causing far behind doctor to patient ratio of 1:1614 as compared to 1:1000 as per WHO standards. As a result, it may be difficult to achieve health targets under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs-2030). Therefore, the greater focus is on providing the best educational facilities in the medical institutes for production of quality health professionals.

The focus is to build healthcare workforce in tertiary care hospitals so that the people of province are provided with high level of healthcare facilities. The government’s policy also focuses on bringing the underdeveloped and deprived areas having meager health facilities on a par with the developed areas. For this purpose, the government is launching mega health projects in southern Punjab.

The next three years’ fiscal projections for a period from 2019-20 to 2021-22 under Medium Term Development Framework (MTDF) show a mixed trend inconsistent allocations under development programme for the health sector in the province.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare shall be earmarked Rs 23.5 billion under ADP 2019-20, Rs 36.605 billion under ADP 2020-21 and Rs 28.036 billion under ADP 2021-22. Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education shall be earmarked Rs 22 billion under ADP 2019-20, Rs 38.166 billion under ADP 2020-21 and Rs 30.635 billion under ADP 2021-22.

For the ongoing financial year of 2019-20, the Punjab government has allocated Rs 23.5 billion and Rs 22 billion respectively for 159 schemes of Primary and Secondary Healthcare and 84 schemes of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education. The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education shall spend Rs 9.3 billion for 42 ongoing schemes, Rs 10.099 billion for 39 new schemes and Rs 2.6 billion for 3 schemes under Other Development Programme (ODP).

For 42 ongoing schemes, this department shall utilize Rs 1.913 billion for 9 schemes in Medical Education, Rs 247.708 million for 6 schemes in Specialized Healthcare and Miscellaneous, and Rs 7.139 billion for 27 schemes for Tertiary Care Hospitals.

For 39 new schemes, the department shall utilize Rs 650 million for 7 schemes in Medical Education, Rs 9.449 billion for 32 schemes in Tertiary Care Hospitals. Besides, the department shall spend Rs 2.6 billion on 3 schemes under ODP.

The Primary & Secondary Healthcare shall spend Rs 18.359 billion for 120 ongoing schemes, and Rs 5.140 billion for 39 new schemes. For 120 ongoing schemes, this department shall utilize Rs 10.210 billion for 9 schemes in Preventive Healthcare, Rs 367.075 million for 35 schemes in Primary Health Care, Rs 5.197 billion for 57 schemes in Secondary Health Care, Rs 2.519 billion for 15 schemes in Research & Development, Rs 40 million for a single scheme under Special Initiatives. Besides, the department shall spend Rs 25.279 million for 3 schemes under Local Development Programme.

For 39 new schemes, this department shall utilize Rs 563.987 million for 19 schemes in Primary Healthcare, Rs 3.574 billion for 18 schemes in Secondary Healthcare, and Rs 1.002 billion for 2 schemes under Special Initiatives.

For Emergency Service (1122), the Punjab government has allocated Rs 800 million for 24 schemes including Rs 666.136 million for 17 regular ongoing schemes and Rs 133.864 million for 7 regular new schemes. Under three years’ fiscal projections for a period from 2019-20 to 2021-22, the Emergency Service (1122) shall spend Rs 800 million under ADP 2019-20, Rs 3.845 billion under ADP 2020-21, while projections of allocation under ADP 2021-22 are not available in the budget document.