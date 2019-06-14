Punjab budget: Five more services, as many new sectors brought under tax net

LAHORE: The Punjab government has brought five more services and five new sectors under the tax net through the Finance Bill 2019-20.

Now the total number of services included in the tax net has reached 68. The new services taxed in the finance bill are doctors, hakeems, homeopaths, money-changers, stock exchange members, motorcycle and car dealers, recruitment agents, goods and passenger carriers, health clubs and gymnasiums, jewellers, apartments and rental collectors, franchise, authorised dealers, property developers, builders and marketing agents, hotels, hostels, guest houses, motels, lodging facilities providers, restaurants, eateries, fast food points, ice-cream parlours, bakeries, confectioners, sweets shops, lawyers, travel agents, and auditing firms. The tax rate has also been increased for cigarette and tobacco, and real estate dealers.

However, the provincial government has smartly provided relief to agriculturists, mainly the parliamentarians, by reducing the agriculture tax.

Similarly, the government has benefited the owners of imported luxury vehicles by lowering the registration fee rate to the Islamabad Capital Territory and other provinces’ level to ensure uniformity across Pakistan and attract the registration of such vehicles in the province.

According to the finance bill, under the new slabs, the government has enhanced exemption limit of the agriculture income from Rs80,000 to Rs400,000. Further, the new slabs introduced of Rs400,000 to Rs800,000 tax is only Rs1,000, from Rs800,000 to Rs1,200,000, tax is only Rs2,000, from Rs1,200,000 to 2,400,000, five per cent of the amount exceeding Rs1,200,000 and from Rs2,400,000 to Rs4,800,000 is Rs60,000 plus 15 per cent of the amount exceeding Rs4,800,000.

Earlier, the slabs for the agriculture income tax were “Where the total income does not exceed Rs100,000, five per cent of total income; and where the total income exceeds Rs100,000, but does not exceed Rs200,000, Rs5,000 plus 7.5 per cent of the amount exceeding Rs100,000; where the total income exceeds Rs200,000, but does not exceed Rs300,000 was Rs12,500 plus 10 per cent of the amount exceeding Rs200,000 and where the total income exceeds Rs300,000 was Rs22,500 plus 15 per cent of the amount exceeding Rs300,000.

The government has attempted to justify the relief by stating that the “rates of Land-based agricultural income tax under the First Schedule of the Punjab Agricultural Income Tax Act, 1997 were fixed in 2003, which are in force for the last 16 years, though the support price of wheat had increased from Rs350 per 40kg in 2003 to Rs1,350 in 2019. Additionally, the “exemption threshold of Rs80,000 for payment of Agricultural Income Tax was fixed in 2001 and the same has not been enhanced for the last 18 years. It is the genuine demand of the farming community that the exemption granted under the Second Schedule of the Punjab Agricultural Income Tax Act, 1997 should be enhanced. Accordingly, the government has decided to increase the exemption limit from Rs80,000 to Rs400,000 aiming inter alia at promoting the agriculture sector.”

Furthermore, the stamp duty on instruments of 'Agreements to Deposit' of title deeds, pawn, pledges and mortgages was imposed through the Punjab Finance Act, 2006, which had amended the Stamp Act, 1899. The government has revised it upwards to Rs500,000 from Rs100,00 and Rs50,000. It is now required to be revised.

In order to broaden the tax base in Punjab, tax has been proposed on high-value properties along highways and motorways, in order to ensure provision of better public services.

Besides, property tax relief has been proposed to be given to divorcee women and single female orphans in line with the relief already provided to widows; and out-dated rates of professional tax have been proposed to be rationalised. The operational experience of the Punjab Revenue Authority during the last financial year has convincingly necessitated certain procedural and technical amendments to the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 for better compliance of the Act ibid while ensuring "Ease of Doing Business" in the province. Apart from change in some penal provisions, these amendments provide for minimum tax liability, updating appeal related provisions, improving recovery of tax and introducing a modern electronic invoicing system to plug revenue leakages. Further descriptions of a few taxable services have been modified for removal of gaps and misapplications and updated for a clearer understanding of tax obligations. The overall objective of the budget is to broaden the tax base of Punjab Sales Tax on Services, to achieve eventual goal of a Negative Tariff List for Punjab Sales Tax and maximising mobilisation of revenue in public interest, hence the bill.