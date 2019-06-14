Four cops sacked for misusing authority

OKARA: Four police constables were terminated from service on charges of misuse of authority. District Police Officer (DPO) Athar Ismail had received public complaints against highhandedness and corruption of constables Ali Raza, Adnan Sharif, Naveed Alam and Muhammad Nadeem. In a secret inquiry they were found guilty of misuse of power.

VALUABLES SNATCHED: Locals were deprived of cash and other valuables on Friday. Two bandits snatched gold jewelry worth Rs 800,000 from Irfana Bibi in Drul Ihsan Town. In village 14/1R three robbers snatched cell phones and Rs 25,000 from a police man Muhammad Sharif and his brother. At Haveli Lkha three motorcyclist bandits barged into the shop of Ali Ijaz and snatched a cell phone and Rs 160,000. Thieves rustled goats worth Rs 250,000 from a cattle pen of Sanaullah.

173 WATER THIEVES BOOKED: Police Friday booked 173 people on charges of stealing canal water. The police on the report of Wapda officials registered cases against 13 accused on charges of stealing power.