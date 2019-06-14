Three injured in gas explosion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Three people were injured when an explosion occurred in a shop at Butt Chowk on Friday due to gas leakage. The injured were identified as Saeed, 45, son of Ali Hassan, Ashraf, 70, son of Allah Rakha, and Tayab Khan, 10, son of Muhamad Shah Khan. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in an LPG cylinder refilling shop near Bank Stop at Kamaha Metro Stop on Ferozpur Road.