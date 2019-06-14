PFA confiscates fake drinks, seals factory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Friday unearthed a fake carbonated drinks manufacturing factory and confiscated thousands of litres substandard drinks from Wagha Border area. The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman. The PFA team confiscated 8,000 litres fake drinks, 9,000 litres empty bottles, raw material and false labels. PFA sealed the factory by rooting out nine gas cylinders, three filling stations, chemicals and other machinery.
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Friday unearthed a fake carbonated drinks manufacturing factory and confiscated thousands of litres substandard drinks from Wagha Border area. The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman. The PFA team confiscated 8,000 litres fake drinks, 9,000 litres empty bottles, raw material and false labels. PFA sealed the factory by rooting out nine gas cylinders, three filling stations, chemicals and other machinery.