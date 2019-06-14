PFA confiscates fake drinks, seals factory

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Friday unearthed a fake carbonated drinks manufacturing factory and confiscated thousands of litres substandard drinks from Wagha Border area. The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman. The PFA team confiscated 8,000 litres fake drinks, 9,000 litres empty bottles, raw material and false labels. PFA sealed the factory by rooting out nine gas cylinders, three filling stations, chemicals and other machinery.