Rs894.77m reserved for prisons department

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated Rs 894.770 million for the Prisons Department under the head of development budget for 20 ongoing and 3 new schemes for the fiscal year 2019-20. According to the budget document, Rs 269.774 million will be spent on 16 ongoing schemes. Out of the 20 ongoing schemes, four are related to housing sector while 16 are related to office sector. The ongoing projects include provision of toilet facilities (460) at Central Jail Lahore; construction of 5 residences for assistant superintendents in Punjab jails; construction of Single Warder (double storey) for 120 warders at 22 jails (one each); construction of 28 residences (double storey) for BS 1 to 10 for warders at 22 jails; construction of high security prison in Northern Punjab at Mianwali and establishment of Punjab Prisons Staff Training College Sahiwal. The new schemes include construction of collapsed portion of Main Wall of B.I & J Jail Faisalabad; construction of court rooms in all jails of Punjab and construction of PCO Rooms and improvement of visiting areas in Punjab jails.