Proposal to allow 10,000 Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE: The religious tourism and heritage committee, headed by Governor Mohammad Sarwar, has recommended an increase in the number of Sikh pilgrims from 3,000 to 10,000 on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and providing them "double entry" visa, while a "Tent City" will also be established in Nanakana Sahab. All departments, including Police, have been instructed to arrange foolproof arrangements on birthday. The religious tourism and heritage committee headed by Governor Punjab held its meeting at Governor House, Lahore, in which Federal Ministers Sheikh Rasheed, Noor ul Haq Qadri, Chairman Evacuee Trust Board Ameer Ahmar, Secretary Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Ghumman, Representatives of FWO and other officials were also present. The committee was also briefed about arrangements made by Pakistan Railway for oncoming 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and Baba Guru Nanak University. The committee also strictly instructed authorities to complete renovation of Nankana Sahib Railway Station till November. The committee also handed over all celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak to Commissioner Lahore. The Punjab government will also allocate funds worth of Rs 15 crore for developmental projects in Nankana Sahib before the commencement of the birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.