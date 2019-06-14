Transferred

close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
June 15, 2019

June 15, 2019

LAHORE: The IG Punjab on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of eight police officers. DSP Anarkali City Traffic Police, Lahore, M Ikram has been posted SDPO Sadr Sheikhupura, DSP Khalid Mahmood Dar as SDPO Zafarwal, Narowal, DSP Sabir Hussain as DSP Headquarters, Jehlum, DSP Khalid Mahmood as DSP Organised Crime-I, Sargodha, DSP Tahir Maqsood as DSP Organised Crime, Jang and DSP M Aslam as DSP Headquarters Tele, Lahore. The services of DSP Liaqat Ali Tarar have been placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab for further posting. SDPO Shahpur, Sargodha, Shahid Nazeer has been directed to report to Central Police Office after his suspension on account of misconduct and inefficiency.

