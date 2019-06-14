Rs115.633b allocated under non-development budget for police

LAHORE: Punjab government has allocated Rs115.633 billion under the head of non-development budget for Punjab Police Department while Rs2.60 billion has been allocated for 172 ongoing and three new schemes of the department for the fiscal year 2019-20.

The government has increased 2.98 percent non-development budget to cater the pay raise etc. The non-development budget will be spent on the salaries of officers, for regular and other allowances, employees’ related expenses, operating expenses, employees’ retirement benefits, grants, subsidies and write-offs of loans/advances, transfers, repairs and maintenance and expenditure on acquiring of physical assets.

However, the development budget has slightly been increased as in 2018-19 the development budget for 202 ongoing and six new schemes was Rs2.34 billion which has now been increased to Rs2.60 billion for only three new schemes. According to the further bifurcation of the allocation, Rs118.483 million will be spent on housing sector of the department for ongoing schemes and Rs1911.400 million on offices for the ongoing schemes.

Thus a total of Rs2029.883 million will be spent on 172 ongoing schemes during the current fiscal year 2019-20. The government has approved only three new schemes with an estimated cost of Rs31 million during the fiscal year 2019-20. According to further division, only one new scheme with an estimated cost of Rs10 million has been approved for housing sector which is the construction of five police residences for BS-18 and BS- 19 officers in Lahore.

The two new schemes in offices sector are the construction of police post Gazan Road, Johar Town Block-I in Lahore and Police Training School DG Khan. Out of the total ongoing schemes, nine are related to housing sector of police department. The projects include construction of four flats type BS-11 to 14 in DIG Staff Colony, Sargodha; construction of one Punjab Highway patrol post Toba Tek Singh; construction of residences BS 1-10 in Lahore; construction of flats for police officials Grade-1 to 10 adjacent to Manawan Police Station in Lahore; construction of flats for police officers/officials Grade 11 to 14 and 15 to 17 adjacent to Manawan Police Station, rehabilitation and provision of missing facilities in flats at Misri Shah in Lahore; construction of admin block, double storey barracks (hostels) Mess hall at PTS Farooqabad, Sheikhupura.

The budget has also been allocated for 163 ongoing schemes under the head of offices. The ongoing schemes included construction of police training school Rawat in Rawalpindi; construction of new police stations in Gujjar Khan, Rawalpindi; construction of infrastructure of CTD regional office Rawalpindi; construction of boundary wall and watch towers at Campus-III Police College Sihala, Rawalpindi.