Heatwave to prevail

LAHORE: Heat wave continued to prevail in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “VAYU” in the Northwest Arabian Sea has lay centered around Lat 21.0.N and Long.68.5E. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan Divisions while at isolated places in Malakand, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Karachi Divisions and Islamabad.

No rainfall was recorded at any city across the country. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 43.3°C and minimum was 26.7°C.