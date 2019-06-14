29 officers promoted

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification for promotion of 29 officers of Provincial Management Service (PMS) from BS-18 to BS-19 here Friday.

Those who have been promoted include Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Additional Secretary Finance, Nadeem Abbas Bhangoo, Secretary (Taxes) BoR, Rai Wajid Ali, Additional DC (revenue) Faisalabad, Muhammad Munir Malik, Additional Secretary (General) C&W, Munir Ahmad Shah, Secretary (S&C) BoR, Akeel Ahmad Khan, Addl DC (revenue) Rawalpindi, Riaz Ijaz, Addl DC (revenue) Lahore, Amir Ali Chishti, Addl Secretary (properties) Punjab Cooperatives Board of Liquidation, Afzar Zia, Addl DC (Consolidation), Amjad Tareen, Director ACE Multan Region, Wasim Abbas, Addl Secretary Literacy, Yawar Mehdi, Director (C&CI) Punjab Small Industries Corporation, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Addl Secretary Irrigation, Maqsood Ahmad, Addl Secretary Public Prosecution Department, Jehangir Anwar, Addl Secretary CM Office, Afzal Nasir Khan, DC Rajanpur, Shafaat Ali, Addl Secretary Excise & Taxation, Zubair Waheed, Addl Secretary Governor House, Muhammad Iqbal, Addl Secretary Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Ubaidullah, Addl Secretary Agriculture, Tayyab Farid, Procurement Specialist, Specialised Healthcare, Dr Khurram Shahzad, DC Gujrat, Khalid Arbi, Addl Secretary Finance, Kaukab Nazir, Addl Secretary MPDD, Farrukh Naveed, Chief of Section P&D, Munib-ur-Rehman, Addl Secretary (IPC) I&C Wing of S&GAD, Shahida Farrukh, Addl Secretary Higher Education, Shahid Mahmood Adil, Chief of Section P&D, and Shabbir Bhatti, Addl Secretary Transport.