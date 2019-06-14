Efforts afoot to convince adviser not to quit

ISLAMABAD: Yet another important minister of the PTI led government may opt to quit mainly because of his differences on key policies, it is learnt. There are increasing rumors that the concerned advisor with ministerial position is not happy because of decision of the government to abolish zero rating regime for five export oriented sector as he had publicly opposed any such move ahead of the announcement of the budget 2019-20. However, the government opted to annoy the powerful textile tycoons after which the chances are becoming bright for another exit of important member of the cabinet in days ahead. However, the sources said that efforts are being done to convince the adviser no to quit. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also talk to him on his arrival in the country after attending SCO meeting in Bishkek. The premier will try to allay the concerns of the minister.

The sources said that the concerned minister is currently out of the country because of some personal reasons and he is expected to return back to his office on coming Monday. It is not yet known that who will replace him if he decides to leave his position by tendering resignation or the premier decides to show him door in coming weeks.