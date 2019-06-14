IHC restores Sukhera as tax ombudsman

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday restored Mushtaq Sukhera as federal tax ombudsman and issued a stay order on the federal government’s notification removing him from his post. IHC chief justice took up the petition of Mushtaq Sukhera seeking his restoration on his post as federal tax ombudsman. During hearing the petitioner’s lawyer told the court that after taking oath only Supreme Judicial Council can suspend federal ombudsman. After hearing initial arguments, IHC issued notices to the Law Ministry, secretary of the President, and the principal secretary of the prime minister and ordered them to submit their reply within two weeks. IHC chief justice ordered Law Ministry notification removing Sukhera would remain suspended until the next hearing. The court also ordered that Sukhera could not exercise his authority as ombudsman until next hearing despite being restored and adjourned the hearing.