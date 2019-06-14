Mengal being convinced to join Opposition

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) decided to continue negotiations to make an alliance. The PPP delegation comprising Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari and Farhatullah Babar met BNP-M Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal to enhance parliamentary cooperation in the parliament. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari formed the PPP’s Committee to hold negotiations with Mengal. During the meeting, the PPP delegation assured him of their full support on his six-point demands. However, Mengal wanted that other opposition parties should also give their assurances on his demands so it was decided that another meeting would be held in which PPP will come after the consultation of other opposition parties at the opposition benches.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, Mengal said that detailed discussion on the issue of Balochistan and six demands was held.”Our demands are basically related to Balochistan,” he said.

He said these six points were also put before the government but the government did not implement them after they had made a commitment with them before forming the government. “We had told the government that if the commitment was not fulfilled then it would be difficult for them to continue with the government,” he said adding that it was conveyed to the government.

Mengal said Balochistan matters more for them. “The passage of the finance bill is not important for us but the resolving the lingering issues of Balochistan is,” he said.

He was of the view that until and unless the democratic institutions are strengthened the issues will not be resolved. He hoped that another meeting would be held with the opposition in next few days.