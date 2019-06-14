Trump announces exit of ‘warrior’ spokeswoman Sarah Sanders

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the surprise departure of his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, after a combative tenure that saw her all-but kill off traditional White House briefings to journalists.

Sanders has been one of Trump´s most loyal foot soldiers, almost constantly at his side during his tumultuous two and a half years at the White House and during the campaign before. Trump announced her exit in a tweet and did not name a replacement.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump said, adding that he hoped she would run for governor of her state. Sharp, sometimes acid-tongued, Sanders has not been prone to the almost comic slip-ups that embarrassed predecessors in the job, such as short-lived Trump spokesman Anthony Scaramucci.