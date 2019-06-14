Yemen’s Houthis, in tit-for-tat, launch fresh attacks against Saudi airport

ADEN: Yemen’s Houthi group carried out new drone strikes on a Saudi airport on Friday after a series of air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition against the capital Sanaa, residents and both sides of Yemen’s war said.

The Iran-aligned group said it has launched several drone strikes against Abha regional airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the Houthi television channel reported, two days after it claimed responsibility for a missile attack against the same airport.

The Saudi-led coalition, which intervened in 2015 in Yemen’s civil war to restore the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, said it intercepted five drones that targeted Abha airport and Khamis Mushait in the same region. The Western-backed coalition, which had vowed to respond to Wednesday’s missile attack on Abha airport, said on Thursday it had destroyed Houthi military assets on the outskirts of the Houthi-held capital Sanaa.

A statement from the alliance said the operation targeted “foreign experts from terrorist organizations working with the Houthis” but did not identify their nationality or say whether they had been hit.

It was unclear if there were any casualties following Friday’s drone strikes. Wednesday’s missile attack had wounded 26 people, Saudi authorities said. - Oman is following with “great concern the military escalation” in Yemen’s war as well as a missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, the Oman TV News website said on Friday, citing a Foreign Ministry source.