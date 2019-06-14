Turkey says would retaliate against US sanctions over Russian S-400s

ANKARA: Turkey will “take reciprocal steps” if the United States imposes sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 defenses, the Turkish foreign minister said on Friday, marking the latest step toward a standoff between the NATO allies. “If the United States takes any negative actions towards us, we will also take reciprocal steps,” Mevlut Cavusoglu, the minister, said when asked about possible U.S. sanctions in an interview broadcast on Turkish TV. Ankara and Washington have sparred publicly for months over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 missile systems, expected to be delivered as early as next month. Washington has said that would trigger US sanctions and sent a letter warning that Ankara would be pulled out of the F-35 jet program. The Turkish lira weakened to as far as 5.93 against United States dollar after the comment, to its weakest level in two weeks.