Sat Jun 15, 2019
AFP
June 15, 2019

WWII bomb in central Berlin sparks evacuation

World

BERLIN: An unexploded World War II aerial bomb was found in central Berlin during construction work Friday, forcing the evacuation of surrounding city blocks, police said. A 100-kilogramme (220-pound) explosive was unearthed on a building site adjacent to the Alexa shopping centre at the central transport hub of Alexanderplatz in the city´s east. People were being evacuated from within a 300-metre (1,000-feet) radius of the corroded bomb, which had an intact detonator, police said. It was not yet clear whether a police bomb disposal squad would attempt to defuse the bomb or to destroy it in a controlled explosion. Almost 75 years after the end of World War II, Germany remains littered with unexploded ordnance, a legacy of the intense Allied bombing campaign against Nazi Germany.

