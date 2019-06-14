Army opens fire in clashes with protesters in Benin

COTONOU: Soldiers opened fire during clashes with protesters in the West African country of Benin on Friday, as violence erupted after days of demonstrations following controversial parliamentary elections in April, witnesses said. “Security forces are present everywhere in the town and on the main road, to try to clear the barricades” said a local politician, speaking on condition of anonymity, of violence in the towns of Save and Tchaourou, in central Benin. “The army is firing live ammunition, the violence is extreme.” The region is the home base of former president Thomas Boni Yayi, an outspoken critic of the government. Protestors have been demonstrating for the past four days. They are demanding the lifting of a police cordon around Boni Yayi’s house in the country’s economic capital Cotonou. Boni Yayi has been stuck inside under effective house arrest since the polls. “The young people have re-established the roadblocks this morning on the road,” Timothee Biaou, mayor of Save, told AFP, saying that soldiers had also fired live rounds on Thursday evening, and two people were seriously wounded.